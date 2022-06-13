Detroit Weather: Strong storms possible late today and tonight; dangerous heat follows

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance of strong to severe storms after 6pm. Highs of 83°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered storms overnight, some strong, with temps near 65°. Some storms may have damaging wind, torrential rain, and hail. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Morning showers, then partly sunny. High of 88°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Dangerously hot with a high of 97°. The humidity may make it feel like it's as hot as 105°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

