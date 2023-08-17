Detroit weather: Strong storms this afternoon

Clouds increase Thursday with storms likely from noon to 8 PM. Some will be strong and a few could be severe. Damaging wind, flooding rain, and hail are the biggest threats. The weather gets much better after that.
Thursday: Increasing clouds, afternoon storms are likely and a few could be severe. Highs in the mid to upper 70s around Detroit and east, cooler west. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.
Thursday Night: Clearing skies with falling temps with lows in the upper 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and 75°. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn