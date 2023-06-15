Detroit Weather: Strong to severe storms are possible today

(WXYZ) — The rain and storm chances are back today with a storm or two turning strong to severe after 3pm. Stay weather aware today. Temps will warm up into the weekend with highs in the 80s for the Father's Day weekend.

Thursday: Partial sun with showers expected and a chance of a few storms. A storm or two may be strong to severe later in the day. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Storms will come to an end with clearer and calmer weather to follow. Lows near 56° Winds: 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly sunny and 76°. Winds: N 10-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

Father's Day: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s again.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

