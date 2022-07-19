Detroit Weather: Summer heat returns; Wednesday storms

(WXYZ) — Today: Summer heat returns with temps in the low 90s. It will feel as hot as 96°, so stay hydrated. Slight chance of storms north of Detroit, especially from northern Macomb county north into the thumb. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Warm and humid with a low of 73°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Hot and humid with strong to severe storms possible after 2 PM. High of 91°. Winds: SW 10-30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

