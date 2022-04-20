Detroit Weather: Temperatures continue to rise; rain moves in tonight

(WXYZ) — Wednesday: Brightest early. Then a high of 51° with increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain moves in overnight. Around 0.25" expected. Breezy with temperatures rising from the mid 40s to the low 50s after midnight.

Thursday: Chance of light rain in the first half of the morning. Then partly sunny with a high of 68°. Wind: W 15-25 mph.

Friday: Cooler than Thursday with a high of 57°. Chance of rain late in the day and at night.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

