Detroit Weather: Temperatures rise before falling again this week

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 66°. Slightly cooler north of Detroit. Winds: N 5-10 mph becoming ESE later in the day.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 49°. Light south wind.

Tuesday: Great day with a high of 75° under mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase in the evening ahead of some rain overnight. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Morning showers. Widespread rain is more likely later in the day. High of 70°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

