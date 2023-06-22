Watch Now
Detroit Weather: The 70s are back today and Friday

Clouds will thicken up today afternoon and could keep high temps in the upper 70s. Rain chances over the next few days are highest Friday, Sunday, and Monday.
Posted at 5:22 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 06:04:56-04

(WXYZ) — Clouds increase this afternoon with a slight chance of rain, mainly on the east side. Otherwise, rain chances are back by the end of the week and this weekend.

Today: Clouds increase with temps in the upper 70s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with temps in the 60s Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a slight chance of rain with temps in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain or storms in the afternoon. High temps near 85.

Sunday: Partly cloudy start with a chance of storms later in the day. Some could be on the strong to severe side. High temps in the mid to upper 80s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

