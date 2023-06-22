Detroit Weather: The 70s are back today and Friday

(WXYZ) — Clouds increase this afternoon with a slight chance of rain, mainly on the east side. Otherwise, rain chances are back by the end of the week and this weekend.

Today: Clouds increase with temps in the upper 70s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with temps in the 60s Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a slight chance of rain with temps in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain or storms in the afternoon. High temps near 85.

Sunday: Partly cloudy start with a chance of storms later in the day. Some could be on the strong to severe side. High temps in the mid to upper 80s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

