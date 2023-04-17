Detroit Weather: The cold makes a comeback

(WXYZ) — Don't pack away your cold gear just yet. Temperatures are falling across Metro Detroit today. Later this afternoon as the colder air settles in, there's a chance for snowflakes mixing with rain. Temperatures will gradually increase by the middle of this week, with the chance of rain on Thursday and Friday.

Today: Light rain transitions to light snow with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. High of 42°. Wind: SW/W 15-30 mph.

Tuesday: A few flurries in the morning. Partly cloudy skies. High of 45°. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

