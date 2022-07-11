Detroit Weather: The heat returns with a chance of storms

(WXYZ) — Today: Warmer, a bit more humid with highs into the upper 80s, the chance for storms increases after 5 pm, a few could be strong to severe. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows near 70. Storms will be possible, some strong. Wind: WSW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of storms in the afternoon.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

