Detroit Weather: The smoke and haze remains today

(WXYZ) — We'll start with quite a few clouds early before hazy sun returns for the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies continue for much of the week but the hazy smoke lingers through midweek as well. Eventually, rain chances return over the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy early then some hazy sun from wildfires. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear with hazy skies and lows near 52. Winds: N 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with more smoke haze. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: N 5-10 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

