Detroit weather: Flood Advisory in effect until 2 a.m.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for parts of Livingston, Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties until 2 a.m. Saturday.
Tonight: Scattered rain and storms, mild and muggy. Lows in the 60s. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.
Saturday: More storms will be possible again Saturday as temps spike into the low to mid 80s with high humidity. Winds: W 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Lower humidity and a calmer day with highs in the low 80s to upper 70s.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
