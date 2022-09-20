Detroit Weather: Two more days of warm weather before storms plummet temps

(WXYZ) — Today: Bright start with increasing clouds. Slight chance of a storm after 5pm. High of 81°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance of storms overnight. Some may be strong as a warm front moves through. Low of 67°.

Wednesday: Rain will be possible in the morning through 5pm. The risk of stronger storms is greatest between Noon and 4pm.. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with 87 in Detroit. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

