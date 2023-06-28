Detroit Weather: Unhealthy air quality continues

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for today as wildfire smoke moves into southeast Michigan. Unhealthy air quality will continue and it's important to stay inside if possible.

Today: Mostly sunny and hazy with highs in the low 80s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms late. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: S 5-15 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

