Detroit Weather: Warm and breezy before rain arrives

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy afternoon after a chilly start. High of 76°. Increasing clouds in the evening. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Rain moving in from the southwest after 8pm and continuing overnight. Low of 58°. Rain totals around 0.25".

Wednesday: Windy day with scattered showers. Heavier rain and possibly some thunder later in the day as a cold front approaches. High of 71°. Wind: SW 15-30 mph with some gusts around 35 mph.

Thursday: Chance of showers. Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 57°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes