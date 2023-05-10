Detroit Weather: Warm and dry again today

(WXYZ) — Sunshine for today and Thursday as temperatures are on the up-swing. Highs in the upper 70s and a few spots may hit 80° by the end of the week. Mother's Day brings a change however, with cooler temps and rain chances.

Today: Mostly sunny and 75°. Winds: SSE 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with cool temps around 51. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and 80°. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

