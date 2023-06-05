Detroit Weather: The smoke haze stays a while

We'll start with quite a few clouds early Tuesday before hazy sun returns for the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies continue for much of the week but the hazy smoke lingers through midweek. Eventually, rain chances return over the weekend.

This Evening: Partly sunny with haze from Canadian wildfires and the wildfire in Northern Michigan. Temps slowly sliding through the 70s. Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies then more clouds late with lingering haze and lows around 60° in Detroit and 50s in the suburbs. Winds: N 5 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early then some hazy sun from wildfires. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with more smoke haze. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: N 5-10 mph

