Detroit Weather: Warm and windy weekend

Today: Breezy with increasing clouds and a high of 73°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild, and still breezy with gusts around 20 mph. Low of 59°. Wind: S 10-20 mph

Saturday: Windy day with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon and evening. There will be a rain chance from mid morning on. High of 71°. Wind: SW 20-40 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

