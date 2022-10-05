Detroit Weather: Warm days before Thursday night's cold front

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 76°. Some spots could reach the upper 70s. Clouds increase late in the day. Wind: W 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 51°. Light wind.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain after 4pm. High of 74°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.
Thursday night: Breezy and getting colder with lows in the low to mid 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 53°. A few spotty showers north of Detroit and across the Thumb.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes