Detroit weather: Warm finish to Summer

Another warm day on the way with highs well into the 70s. More sunshine is expected into the weekend as Fall officially arrives on Saturday.
A dry and warm finish to Summer with highs back into the 70s today. Fall officially arrives Saturday with more sunshine and seasonable temps through the weekend.

Today: Partly sunny with high temps in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Fall arrives at 2:50am. Temps in the mid 70s with more sunshine. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Another sunny day with highs back in the low 70s.

