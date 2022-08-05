Detroit Weather: Warm, muggy with rain in spots today

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 85°. A chance of a shower or storm south of M59. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low near 70°. Wind: Light

Saturday: Hot and humid with a high of 90°. The humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s.

Sunday: Hot and muggy, the chance for showers and storms, mainly after 2 PM. Highs near 90° with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

