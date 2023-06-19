Detroit Weather: Hazy sun as we warm up

Hazy sunny skies with highs in the 80s for Juneteenth. A bit hazy as smoke from Canadian wildfires moves overhead once again but sunny skies continue for much of the week with highs staying in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight: Few clouds with lows in the low 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-15 G25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15 G20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

