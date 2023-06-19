Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Hazy sun as we warm up

A warm start to the week with high temperatures in the low 80s. A few more clouds move in as a storm slides to our south, but the rain stays away for now.
Posted at 5:09 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 19:24:37-04

Hazy sunny skies with highs in the 80s for Juneteenth. A bit hazy as smoke from Canadian wildfires moves overhead once again but sunny skies continue for much of the week with highs staying in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight: Few clouds with lows in the low 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-15 G25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15 G20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

