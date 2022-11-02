Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Warm stretch continues the rest of the week

Temperatures hover around 70° the rest of the week until a cold front arrives this weekend.
Posted at 4:55 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 05:45:58-04

Today: Patchy morning fog. Then mostly sunny with a high of 67°. Wind: S 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Fog developing again overnight. Low of 46°. Light wind.

Thursday: Morning fog. Mostly sunny with a high of 69°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Low of 52° and a high of 71°. Partly cloudy and breezy afternoon.

