Detroit Weather: Warm stretch continues the rest of the week

Today: Patchy morning fog. Then mostly sunny with a high of 67°. Wind: S 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Fog developing again overnight. Low of 46°. Light wind.

Thursday: Morning fog. Mostly sunny with a high of 69°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Low of 52° and a high of 71°. Partly cloudy and breezy afternoon.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

