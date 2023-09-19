Detroit weather: Warmer temperatures ahead

More sunshine is expected for the rest of the week as temperatures rise steadily. Highs will be near 80° Friday. That should be the warmest day of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning and then partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase with temps in the upper 50s. Winds: Light

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

