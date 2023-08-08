Detroit weather: Warmer tomorrow with a slight chance of storms

This evening there could be an isolated shower or storm. The same chance is around tomorrow after 3 pm. It will be warmer for the rest of the week with highs in the 80s with decent sunshine.

This Evening: A slight chance of a shower or storm. It will be breezy with temps sliding back to the 70s. Winds: WNW 15-20 mph.

Tonight: A few passing clouds with lows in the low 60s, 62° in Detroit. Winds: WSW 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer with a high around 85°. There will be a slight chance of a shower or storms after 3 PM. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high of 81°. Early in the day there is a slight chance of a shower, especially south of Detroit. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

