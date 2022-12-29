Detroit Weather: Warmest day in weeks with rain on the way

Today: Mild day with increasing clouds and a high of 49°. Light rain or drizzle possible after sunset. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Staying warm for late-December with a low of 46°. Light rain, drizzle, and patchy fog possible overnight. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Friday: Patchy light rain in the morning, but steady rain is likely during the day. We may get some more breaks around sunset before heavier rain moves in Friday night. High of 51°. Rain totals 0.25" to 0.75" through by Saturday morning.

New Year's Eve: Rain starts off heavy early, then becomes more scattered later in the day. It does look drier after 8pm for New Year's plans, but some showers could linger into the night. High of 43°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

