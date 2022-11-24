Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Warmest Thanksgiving in 7 years

Temperatures rise into the mid 50s this afternoon for Thanksgiving. Light rain will develop after sunset and continue through early Friday morning.
Thanksgiving: increasing clouds with a high of 54°. Chance of rain after 5pm. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Light rain showers overnight. Low of 39°. Rain totals around 0.10”. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

Friday: Early clouds, brighter afternoon with a high of 49°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 53°.

