Detroit Weather: Warming into the 60s today, and near 80° this weekend

Posted at 6:33 AM, Apr 21, 2022
(WXYZ) — Today: Morning showers and breezy. Becoming sunny in the afternoon with a high of 67°. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 42°. Lighter wind; W 5-10 mph.

Friday: Cooler with a high of 57°. Chance of showers after 2pm. Heavier rain, and some thunder, possible at night. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

