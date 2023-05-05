Detroit Weather: Warming into the weekend!

Highs in the 60s will finish the work week and get us into the weekend. Then the 70s will last for much of next week. The next chance of rain over the weekend will come on Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy with embedded thunderstorms, that could be strong.

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning and then partly sunny in the afternoon and a high 67°. Winds: SE 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny and 68°. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Highs return to the 70s with a chance of showers and storms.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

