This Evening: A few passing clouds. Temps fall back into the 50s. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 48°. Wind: S 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a high of 70°. Wind: S 10 mph.

Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. High of 61°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

