Detroit Weather: Wild Swings. Very cold this morning with 80s by Thursday!

(WXYZ) — It'll be very chilly this morning with temps below freezing outside of Detroit and near freezing in the city. After the cold and bright start today, temps will take off with highs around 80° by Thursday. There's a chance of showers and storms today with better better chances by the end of the week.

Today: A bright morning and then increasing clouds in the afternoon with a slight rain chance north of Detroit. High of 58°. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Highs around 80°! Wind: SW 15-30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor