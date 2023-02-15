Detroit Weather: Wind advisory today; gusts up to 50 mph

WIND ADVISORY TODAY 7 AM TO 4 PM WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH.

Wednesday: Wind Advisory from 7am until 4pm. A few morning showers, but the headline will be the strong winds gusting 40 to 50 mph. High of 58°. Wind: SW 15-35 mph with stronger gusts. Peak winds will be from 11am-3pm.

Tonight: Less windy. Mostly cloudy with a low of 35°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: From a rain/sleet mix to a rain/sleet/snow mix. More precip in the afternoon than in the morning. Accumulation should stay north of metro Detroit Thursday evening and night. Wind: NW 20-35 mph. High of 39°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

