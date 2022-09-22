Detroit Weather: Windy and chilly first day of fall

(WXYZ) — Thursday: Windy and much cooler with a high of 62°. Partial sun around Detroit. Mostly cloudy with spotty light showers. More organized bands of rain will be possible across the eastern Thumb. Wind: NW 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cold with a low of 43° in Detroit. Some rural spots in southeast Michigan may see frost as temps drop into the 30s. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with light wind and a high of 66°. Wind: NNW 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

