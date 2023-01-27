Detroit Weather: Windy and cold today; more snow this weekend

Today: Cold and getting windy with gusts over 30 mph at times in the afternoon. Wind chills will be in the single digits to low teens. Snow becomes likely after 5pm. Temperatures will be in the 20s most of the day, but warm into the 30s after 5pm.

Tonight: Light snow bringing up to 1" in spots. Temperatures will rise to as high as 35° by midnight, so there may be some melting or a wintry mix at times. Temperatures will drop back into the 20s after midnight. Some roads may be slick early Saturday as wet surfaces may re-freeze overnight.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some snow moving in after 4pm. Wind: W 10-20 mph. Accumulating snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. However areas of south of I-94 may have a wintry mix or freezing rain which would limit totals. Prepare for slick roads again Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

