Detroit Weather: Windy today; Winter Storm Watch Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WATCH FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT LENAWEE AND MONROE COUNTIES FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. THE CONCERN IS MORE ABOUT ICE THAN SNOW. A QUARTER INCH OR MORE OF ICE IS LIKELY NORTH OF DETROIT.

Today: Windy and cold with gusts around 35 mph after 10am. Partly cloudy with a high of 38°. A few flurries are possible too.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers overnight. Low of 30°. Wind becomes light overnight; ENE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Winter Storm Watch begins at Noon. The day begins with some snow in the morning before changing to a mix of sleet, rain, and freezing rain. Snow and sleet are likely north of I-69 through the afternoon, but everywhere else south to Ohio will see a mix of sleet and freezing rain. Roads could become very icy, especially Wednesday night into the Thursday morning rush. Some areas between I-69 and I-94 could get over 0.25" of ice. With winds over 25 mph power outages are possible. Late Wednesday temps drop below freezing and stay there through Thursday morning.

Thursday: Icy roads in the morning! As the wintry mix moves out there could be a bit of sun in the afternoon. That makes the high much warmer at 46° Wind: WNW 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

