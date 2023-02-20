Detroit Weather: Windy Tuesday before a winter storm Wednesday

Today: Partly sunny with a high of 44°. Winds: NE 5 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with a few rain or snow showers overnight. Low of 34°. Wind: S 5-10 mph, but increasing close to sunrise.

Tuesday: Windy and cold with 30-40 mph gusts. Partly cloudy with a high of 38°.

Wednesday: Potential winter storm that could impact travel beginning in the afternoon. Snow is likely north of I-69, but everywhere else south to Ohio may also see a mix of sleet and freezing rain. Roads could become icy; especially Wednesday night.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes