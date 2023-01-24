Detroit Weather: Winter storm arriving tomorrow

A WINTER STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR LENAWEE, MONROE AND WAYNE COUNTIES WEDNESDAY MORNING UNTIL 10 P.M.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a high of 36°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with a low of 29°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

Wednesday: Winter Storm Watch for Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties until 10 P.M. 4"-7" there through Wednesday night. 3"-6" for the rest of SE MI. Snow begins before sunrise south of Detroit and ramps up in the afternoon. Travel may be difficult by the evening drive, and expected to be difficult Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High of 33°.



Detroit weather 7-day forecast

