Detroit Weather: Winter storm watch Friday

** WINTER STORM WATCH FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT **

Today: Mostly cloudy with a high of 44°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 30°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday: A windy day with a wintry mix of heavy precipitation. Snow begins after 11am, and mixes with rain in the afternoon. Heavy snow, sleet and rain will impact the evening commute. High of 35°. Wind: E 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

