Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisories through the afternoon

* WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN UNTIL 4PM TODAY; SANILAC AND ST. CLAIR COUNTIES UNTIL 8 PM.

Today: Moderate to heavy snow in the morning. Widespread snowfall amounts look to be between 3"-4" across all of southeast Michigan, but higher amounts are possible in Macomb, St. Clair and Sanilac counties where snow persists a little longer into the evening. Most accumulating snow around metro Detroit will be done by 2pm. Wind: NE 15-25 mph but getting lighter later in the day.

Tonight: A few lake effect snow showers moving north-to-south off of Lake Huron. Low of 26°. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 35°. Wind: N 10 mph.

Sunday: Chance of snow in the afternoon. High of 36°

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

