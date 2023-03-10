Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisories through the afternoon

Snow total of 3 to 4 inches are expected around metro Detroit, with higher amounts possible in Macomb, St. Clair and Sanilac counties. The snow will get lighter before it exits through the afternoon.
Posted at 4:50 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 06:34:04-05

* WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN UNTIL 4PM TODAY; SANILAC AND ST. CLAIR COUNTIES UNTIL 8 PM.

Today: Moderate to heavy snow in the morning. Widespread snowfall amounts look to be between 3"-4" across all of southeast Michigan, but higher amounts are possible in Macomb, St. Clair and Sanilac counties where snow persists a little longer into the evening. Most accumulating snow around metro Detroit will be done by 2pm. Wind: NE 15-25 mph but getting lighter later in the day.

Tonight: A few lake effect snow showers moving north-to-south off of Lake Huron. Low of 26°. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 35°. Wind: N 10 mph.

Sunday: Chance of snow in the afternoon. High of 36°

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

