Metro Detroit Forecast: 70s and sunny

A really nice day is on tap today with highs in the low 70s. We'll have another warm day Wednesday before rain cools us down Thursday.
Posted at 4:28 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 05:35:37-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 72°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low of 50°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 71°. Increasing clouds later in the day. Rain is likely at night.

Thursday: Scattered showers with a high of 63°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

