Metro Detroit Forecast: 70s and sunny

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 72°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low of 50°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 71°. Increasing clouds later in the day. Rain is likely at night.

Thursday: Scattered showers with a high of 63°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

