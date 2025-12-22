Metro Detroit Forecast: A cold and snowy start to the week

Watch the full forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: A wintry mix to kick off Christmas week

Today we're in for a typical early-winter day with mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures from morning through evening. Highs will eventually reach the mid-30s with overcast skies holding most of the daylight hours. There’s also a chance of a little snow possibly mixing with sleet early in the day, especially during the morning hours, so if you’re headed out then you might find a few flakes leading to some slick spots. As the afternoon rolls on the precipitation chances taper off, but clouds persist as temps slowly climb. Tonight stays cool and overcast with mist or light drizzle possible as temperatures dip toward the low-30s. This creates another potential issue for the roads until temps get above freezing.

Tuesday is a milder Winter day compared to the colder start to the week, with highs climbing into the low to mid 40s. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout much of the day, giving it that classic late-December gray feel, but at least temperatures will stay above freezing for a good part of the afternoon. There’s only a small chance of precipitation, so rain or snow shouldn’t be a big factor, but the clouds will hang around and keep it feeling cool and overcast.

Today: Snow showers will be possible this morning with temps reaching the mid to upper 30s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with lows near freezing with a wintry mix passing through. Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Overcast skies with temps near 45. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Christmas Eve: Expect another classic December day in with temperatures around the mid 30s during the afternoon and around freezing or just below at night. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few breaks, and while there’s a low chance of any significant precipitation, those clouds will keep it feeling like a true winter day.

Christmas Day: Christmas in the Motor City looks milder than average for this time of year, with highs climbing up into the low 40s° and lows holding in the upper 30s to around 40 overnight. It’ll be mostly cloudy with some mist or light drizzle possible, so snow lovers hoping for a white Christmas may be disappointed - it’s more likely to feel like a cool, gray holiday than a snowy one.

