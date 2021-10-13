Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: A few days in the 70s left

Nice day today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain returns tomorrow, but we'll have highs in the 70s through Friday.
Posted at 4:59 AM, Oct 13, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny with a high of 73°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low of 63°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High of 75°.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms. Rain is likely in the evening and at night. High of 72°.

