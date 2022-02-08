Metro Detroit Forecast: A little colder today; warmer tomorrow with mixed showers

(WXYZ) — Today: Some light snow showers early. Then decreasing clouds through the morning. Bright afternoon with a high of 27°. Clouds move back in through the evening. Wind: SSW 5-10

Tonight: Temperatures drop to the low or mid 20s by 8pm, but then temperatures rise into the 30s overnight. A few light mixed showers possible after midnight. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered mixed rain or snow showers through the day. High of 37°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny. 20% chance of a snow shower. High of 31°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

