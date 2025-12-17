Metro Detroit Forecast: A milder day with a few showers

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Wednesday, December 17

Detroit starts the day on a chilly note, with temperatures hovering around the mid 30s with a breeze making it feel more like the 20s. A few spotty showers are possible this morning, especially early, but moisture will be limited and many areas stay mostly cloudy rather than soggy. As we head through the afternoon the temps slowly climb closer to the 40s as the thaw continues. Thursday brings a noticeable warm-up compared to today, with temperatures climbing well into the upper 40s to near 50. Later in the afternoon a steady, soaking rain is expected during the afternoon as a milder system moves through the region. Winds will pick up out of the south, gusting at times, which will help draw in the warmer air but also contribute to wet, blustery conditions throughout much of the day. The rain will help melt existing snow on roads and sidewalks, potentially leading to ponding and slippery spots later in the evening when temperatures begin to drop again. Overall, it’s a warmer but wet and windy day compared with the cold start to the week, so plan for rain gear and cautious travel if you’re out and about.

Watch the full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: A milder day with a few showers

Friday in Detroit turns sharply colder again after Thursday’s milder weather, as a fresh push of cold air brings gusty winds and much lower temperatures. Highs will only reach the 20s and low 30s with breezy to gusty winds, making it feel even chillier than the thermometer suggests and skies will be mostly cloudy with some sun at times. Snow showers will be possible but little accumulation is expected - although there could be enough to ice up the roads.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and highs in the low 40s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clouds remain with patchy fog and lows around 31. Winds:S 10-15 mph.

Thursday: A wild day with temps climbing near 50°. Rain is expected with gusty winds as well. The heaviest rain is anticipated during the late afternoon and evening. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor