Metro Detroit Forecast: Another cloudy day; but temps stay mild

Lots of clouds today, but we get a break from the rain and our afternoon temperatures will be 7 or 8 degrees above average.
Posted at 4:59 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 05:47:45-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Cloudy morning. Mostly cloudy afternoon. High of 74°. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 62°. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Spotty morning showers. More scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 75°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and a high of 75°.

