Metro Detroit Forecast: Another cloudy day; but temps stay mild

(WXYZ) — Today: Cloudy morning. Mostly cloudy afternoon. High of 74°. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 62°. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Spotty morning showers. More scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 75°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and a high of 75°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

