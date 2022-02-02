Forecast: Winter Storm Warning in effect

(WXYZ) — WINTER STORM WARNING HAS NOW BEEN ISSUED FOR METRO DETROIT FROM 4 A.M. WEDNESDAY THROUGH 7 A.M. THURSDAY IN LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND, AND MACOMB COUNTIES AND NORTH, AND FROM AT 6 A.M. WEDNESDAY TO 10 P.M. THURSDAY AROUND DETROIT TO ANN ARBOR AND SOUTH.

The biggest storm in years will move in overnight as rain changes to snow. Widespread amounts of 8"-12" will fall across metro Detroit with a few spots possible seeing up to 14" of snow. These totals are for all of Wednesday and Thursday combined. Around and north of M-59 most of the accumulation will be Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Wednesday: Snow all day with 6" to 10" possible by midnight. A high of 33° early; temps in the 20s in the afternoon. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

Wednesday night: Some breaks from snow overnight. Low of 19°.

Thursday: Snow returns in the morning. Another 2 to 5 inches of snow possible in Monroe and Lenawee counties, and possibly southern Washtenaw and Wayne. Snow will be much less impactful north of Detroit, but a few bands of lake effect could bring in bursts of snow showers off of Lake Huron. Blowing snow possible with gusts around 25 mph.

