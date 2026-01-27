Metro Detroit Forecast: Bitterly cold temperatures continue

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Michigan until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Wind chills will be -15° to -25°.

Watch the full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Frigid Tuesday with freezing wind chills

A clipper system swings through today, bringing light snow showers across southeast Michigan. Slippery roads are likely for the morning commute with up to 1" of new snow expected by the end of the day in spots. Temperatures will start near 0° and climb into the mid to upper teens by the afternoon. Wind chills will be much colder and -15° to -25° in the morning and -5° to 0° in the afternoon.

A few more snow showers are possible Wednesday, otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will start near 0° and climb into the mid-teens by the afternoon.

Cold temperatures stick around through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper teens and lows near zero. Wind chills will be -5° to -25° most mornings, with the coldest morning happening Friday.

Today: Light snow showers. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper teens. Winds: SW/NW 10-15 G30 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for snow. Highs in the mid-teens. Winds: SW 5-15 G20 mph.

