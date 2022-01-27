Metro Detroit Forecast: Breezy, cold day ending with snow showers

(WXYZ) — Thursday: Another cold start. Breezy with SW gusts 25 to 30 mph. High of 27°. Wind chills rise to the teens in the afternoon. Scattered snow showers move in ahead of a cold front from the northwest after 4pm. Around a half inch possible.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds with an overnight low of 9°. Wind chills below zero. Some lake effect snow will be possible in St. Clair and Sanilac counties.

Friday: Cold day again with single-digit wind chills. High of 19°. Increasing clouds and maybe a few flurries around metro Detroit, but a few bands of lake effect snow could bring a couple of inches of snow near the shoreline of Sanilac and St. Clair counties.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

