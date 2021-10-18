Metro Detroit Forecast: Bright fall day

(WXYZ) — Monday: Sunny and pleasant in the afternoon after a cold start. High of 66°.

Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Another chilly night with a low of 45°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 72°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 71°. Increasing clouds with a chance of rain at night.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

