Metro Detroit Forecast: Chilly, quiet Monday; Winter Storm Watch Wednesday & Thursday

(WXYZ) — WINTER STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR METRO DETROIT FROM 7 A.M. WEDNESDAY THROUGH 11 P.M. THURSDAY

NWS said a long duration of light to moderate intensity snowfall is expected between Wednesday morning and Thursday night, with total accumulations of 8-14 inches possible. Morning and evening commutes on both Wednesday and Thursday could be affected.

Snow will increase in coverage Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and then persist Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Tonight: Another quiet night, not as cold with lows near 20.

Tuesday: High temps will climb into the low 40s but we'll be on storm watch for a major Winter storm by Wednesday morning.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

