Metro Detroit Forecast: Winter storm this weekend

(WXYZ) — Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue Friday, with some light lake effect snow possible. Temperatures climb into the low to mid 30s this afternoon, with wind chills in the low 20s. Winds will be out of the northwest 15-25 mph.

Check out your forecast:

Snowstorm this weekend

This weekend brings our first real snowstorm of the season. Saturday starts off cold and cloudy with highs in the low to mi 30s. Light snow may pop up at any point, but the steadier snow arrives later in the afternoon, with the heaviest snow Saturday night. Steady snow continues into Sunday morning, but showers will begin to let up throughout the day. Snowfall totals will be 3-6" across a majority of southeast Michigan, with 6"+ west of US-23. Be prepared for slippery roads starting Saturday evening, with deteriorating conditions into the night.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible. Highs around 34°. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Snow by the evening. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Heavy snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday: Snow in the morning. It may mix with a few raindrops around Detroit and south. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

